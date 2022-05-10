Today
Brattleboro
Municipal Art Committee: 4 p.m., Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, Second Floor (Hannah Cosman) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85873003730 (Meeting ID: 858 7300 3730).
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86213212990?pwd=aCtSajRtSmxlb1dwc2VEdlNTR085QT09 (Meeting ID: 862 1321 2990 / Passcode: w9fih2).
Wilmington
Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 5 p.m.
Whitingham
Twin Valley Unified Union School District Board: 6 p.m. at Twin Valley Middle High School, 4299 Vermont Rte. 100.