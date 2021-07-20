Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m., in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/6710238309?pwd=R3VoNVlTY0lJZXFXRW1Jb29TRklpQT09 (Meeting ID: 671 023 8309; Passcode: Y0BfC9).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:15 p.m., in WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82707455624?pwd=SmdOZSs2Nm0rYTJIT2dFcThDdHk1UT09 (Meeting ID: 827 0745 5624; Passcode: uh4xnH).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83058280873?pwd=TVFTL01Pc1lDVTdheFc5RXZFdnN2dz09 (Meeting ID: 830 5828 0873; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Climate Crisis Task Force: 4 p.m. at Green Street School (front picnic tables) and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86822326998?pwd=MFgzYlZvSzdYTnp0WjZ3RzNkMjlEZz09.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Long Term Planning Committee: 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.
Friday