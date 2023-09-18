TODAY
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88368184457?pwd=RWVJbW9vYlFJV2YycWpseG9qR1Vldz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 883 6818 4457 / Passcode: 728912).
TUESDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: Finance Committee, 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room, 224 Main St. or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09.
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU District Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85070579282?pwd=UXdTUGRKL3M5eGZIS3NET0RPT1NUUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 850 7057 9282 / Passcode: EM98RS).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 630 p..m downstairs at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Town Hall Re-Location Committee: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82460214461 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 824 6021 4461 / Passcode: 906712).
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
WEDNESDAY
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86885351133 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 868 8535 1133 / Passcode: 962513).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Democratic Party Reorganizational Meeting: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Co-op Conference Room, 7 Canal Street. Contact mcloughlin.elizabeth.s@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.
Charter Review Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
FRIDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library: Buildings and Grounds Committee, 9 to 10 a.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room at the library or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09.