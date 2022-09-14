Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the BUHS Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84290586800?pwd=YjJEc zc5a3pUaTVjblVpN2FhZkdiZz09 (Meeting ID: 842 9058 6800 / Passcode: 9GhP7y).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee: 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Trails: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon, online only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Meeting ID: 892 4254 4068 / Passcode: 721033).