TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brattleboro Area Middle School Leadership Council: 6 p.m. in BAMS Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89226266081?pwd=eVBwWk0wcC9mcmZKdTUyTHB5QUQ4Zz09.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m., remote participation only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09 (Meeting ID: 781 449 0827 / Passcode: 123).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee weekly updates, remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).