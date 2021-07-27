Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).
Brattleboro Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m.; in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142; Passcode: 887978).
Wilmington
Wilmington Trails Committee: Special meeting, 5 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 14 West Main St.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the library, 224 Main St.
Thursday
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Vernon
Select Board special meeting: 2:45 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room downstairs at Vernon Town Hall.