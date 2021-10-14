Today
Brattleboro
Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Café (outdoor seating area).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School, 301 School St., or via Zoom (follow instructions at wnesu.org).
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Friday
Dummerston
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 9 a.m. at the Dutton Pines State Forest Park Shelter, Route 5, Dummerston and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83778702902?pwd= T3pJNHpGckl5UTNXYjJ1am 5HU2tDdz09.