Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99837859717?pwd= MlRGNENoMmFiSGJFMkhLS mtPR2dJUT09 (Meeting ID: 998 3785 9717 / Passcode: J541Vq).