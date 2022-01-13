Today
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Wilmington Public Safety Facilities Committee: 6 p.m. at the Wilmington Fire House.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Friday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Budget Committee: 5:30 p.m. in BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: 6:30 p.m. in BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 2 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. and via Zoom.
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Planning Dept. offices, Brattleboro Municipal Center, or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District: Policy Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.