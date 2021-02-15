Today
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753). The Board is expected to enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting.
Halifax
Planning Commission: Public hearing on application by Meghan Arthur and Stephen Smith of Guilford for a subdivision for property located at 615 Vaughn Road, Halifax. This hearing will be held by teleconference at 1-623-600-3745, conference code 673780.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074; Passcode: 346670).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Executive Board, 6 p.m. remote meeting at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. online meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/155580453 or call 877-309-2073 (Access Code: 155-580-453).
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:15 p.m. online meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722288413 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 722-288-413).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92810993916?pwd=R01lN3o5ck4wOGdaWWlKK0NCa20xZz09 (Meeting ID: 928 1099 3916; Passcode: pV2Qb9).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.