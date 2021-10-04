Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School, in the Community Room, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on the main floor at Brooks Memorial Library.
Select Board Special Meeting: 2:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Representative Town Meeting: Education Subcommittee, 4 p.m. on the second floor mezzanine at Brooks Memorial Library or via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74938064837?pwd=aFpHNzlHM3c3ekVDZURPSTBGeGt5UT09 (Meeting ID: 749 3806 4837; Passcode: Decolonize).
Representative Town Meeting: Internal Workgroup, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Mezzanine Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 2nd floor Planning Services Department conference room, and online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/980808869.
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover Town Hall and online.
Dummerston
Energy Committee: 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m., Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81151497973?pwd=YW8rbFBjcHpJVldhUzhSWjM4S3lLUT09 (Meeting ID: 811 5149 7973; Passcode: 5G0Jwu).
Wilmington
Wilmington Development Review Board: Meeting canceled.
Tuesday
Dummerston
Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office and online.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Board of Listers: Special meeting, 6 p.m. to attend the Select Board meeting.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: 7 p.m. at the Community Center.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. at 175 Country Hill.
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.