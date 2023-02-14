TODAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center’s Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85356059605?pwd=cnM3TkpJK3Y3N0ZzeFAyMzR5WENhdz09 (Meeting ID: 853 5605 9605 / Passcode: csb1Xv).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center’s Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85144187762?pwd=STlFdjV0NkZQV1lPN1VTMTY1RlRWdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 851 4418 7762 / Passcode: cWrDx8).
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 8:30 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Dr., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6:15 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library, Room C, Local History Room.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Social Justice Committee: 1 p.m. at Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Central Office, 53
Green Street, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81426148951?pwd=UnFzSXVaRzhQdnBoWDJEeGlxNmFsdz09 (Meeting ID: 814 2614 8951 / Passcode: Gv4590).