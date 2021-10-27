Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee meeting, 9 a.m. remote.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility Committee: 6 p.m. at Fire House.
Friday
Dummerston
WSESD Communications Council: 10 a.m. at the Dutton Pines State Forest Park Shelter, Route 5, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84513811127?pwd=ZnpVM3hVMnRoa0M1QXVPTDZLTGUxUT09.