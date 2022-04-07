Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Halifax
Halifax School District Regular Meeting: 6 p.m. via Google Meet meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz. Or join by phone (US) +1 424-269-5101 PIN: 516 922 285#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon to 1:30 p.m. online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees special meeting: 7 a.m. remote only via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode: Village).