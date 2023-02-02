Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

Wilmington Selectboard/Cannabis Control Commission special meeting: 8:15 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87927394582 (Meeting ID: 879 2739 4582 / Passcode: 217217).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.