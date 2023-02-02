Today
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District: Website Improvement Committee, 9:30 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton hall, 130 Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 1 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85965769325?pwd=aE1BN1pwSHpOVEFXbXM0eDJaT21hdz09 (Meeting ID: 859 6576 9325 / Passcode: C1aAx4).