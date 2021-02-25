Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Rockingham Select Board Candidates Forum: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/37HQX0f (Meeting ID: 891 5881 2843; Passcode: 457196).

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for public access instructions.

Halifax

Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. Meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +1-929-205-6099,,7814490827#.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facilities: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).

Friday

Brattleboro

Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87005382158 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0538 2158; Passcode: 12261753).

Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 8:30 a.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/124622101.

Saturday

Townshend

West River Community Project: 4 p.m. annual meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3unE3yf or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 812 6091 3733; Passcode: 239835).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

