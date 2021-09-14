Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15pm in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 7:45 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
Wilmington
Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 8 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 1 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82839229286?pwd=ZzFveTJ4bHI2b2QvN010Nm8wN3g4Zz09 (Meeting ID: 828 3922 9286; Passcode: 39bsi7).
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union BFUHS Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS Library.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street) in the Select Board Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412; Passcode: 701954).
Jamaica
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 5 p.m. at Dirty Duck.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.