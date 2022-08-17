Today
Brattleboro
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive coordinates for the meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. today.
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhG dUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73400597210?pwd=4NdxWuyOiCDRtH4qzrGKcI49viRLVN.1 (Meeting ID: 734 0059 7210 / Passcode: F6hRx3).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.