TODAY
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Windham Southeast School District Social Justice Committee: 10 a.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82613139267?pwd=TVNKMFo4NUVXakRoQUo2U25Vd1VBQT09 (Meeting ID: 826 1313 9267 / Passcode: 2eMFAb).
Wilmington
Cemetery Commissioners: 4:30 p.m. at 40 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).
FRIDAY
Wilmington
Select Board special meeting: 8:15 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.