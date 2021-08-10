Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. It will meet again on Sept. 14.

Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at Brattleboro Union High School.

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at BUHS.

Wilmington

Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Memorial Library.

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and via Zoom at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88330351209?pwd=Q29HS1QzZ2ppWUQ5d2NlNGRPSnB1dz09 (Meeting ID: 883 3035 1209; Passcode: bSQ1Xr).

Vernon

Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).

Thursday

Brattleboro

Board of Listers: 1:30 p.m. in the Assessor’s Office (Suite 109) at the Municipal Center and online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/978315205 or call 866-899-4679

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Westminster

Westminster School Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org. Joint meeting with Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board to follow.

Wilmington

Trails: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.

Friday

Brattleboro

Agricultural Advisory Committee: Noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 892 4254 4068; Passcode: 721033).