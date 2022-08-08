Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: Special meeting, noon at the supervisory union office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89402828445?pwd=cHZMYTdGMUR1cUFHS0dFOEtvajRxQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 894 0282 8445 / Passcode: fB193P).
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: Special meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vzPXHF or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 845 0298 3773 / Passcode: Village).
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District: Board Retreat, 4 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187?pwd=ZmtYazlFa lRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee 5 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81665187756?pwd=T3d4a0NLOTBzZWEralN5Tmh5V1Nkdz09 (Meeting ID: 816 6518 7756 / Passcode: 1qx00x).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87008094618?pwd=TkRMTWF5VzhFTjd1d2htSS9HOVVqZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0809 4618 / Passcode: VBT1a0).
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 9 a.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Thursday
Wilmington
Cemetery Commissioners: 4:30 p.m. at 18 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.