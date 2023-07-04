TODAY
Halifax
Select Board: noon at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
WEDNESDAY
Halifax
Select Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School, wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Marketing: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119671056?pwd=NkZOSzhMWVNrMVBLRXJNWTNyNmFNZz09 (Meeting ID: 871 1967 1056 / Password: 05356).