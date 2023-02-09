Today
Brattleboro
Charter Revision Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 12:30 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89229501928?pwd=VEpsT0RkeEM5UndXSEtDeDVkZXNDQT09 (Meeting ID: 892 2950 1928 / Passcode: CZ4fCn).