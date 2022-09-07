Today
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office at Town Hall.
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Thursday
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee weekly update, 9 a.m. remote.