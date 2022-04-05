Today
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: 3 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85873003730 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 7300 3730).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session and 6:15 p.m. regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81930740530?pwd=VWtwV0s0THZISDM1c01LcTVHL1ZOZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 3074 0530 / Passcode: 419iwb).
Dummerston
Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84469797685?pwd=YjI5c1FTS1FYMC8vckpHZ0c1ZmpvZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 844 6979 7685 / Passcode: 4pNCVf).
Dummerston
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Community Center (Zoning Bylaw hearing to follow).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Halifax
Halifax School District Regular Meeting: 6 p.m. via Google Meet meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz. Or join by phone (US) +1 424-269-5101 PIN: 516 922 285#.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon to 1:30 p.m. online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).