Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 1 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84035404522?pwd=d256ZVpaSytDdkhEVERzbEhOZEcwZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 840 3540 4522 / Passcode: g7EZB7).
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481? pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN 3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB 4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. The Board will enter into executive session to discuss labor relations agreements with employees and contracts, and then immediately adjourn with no action to be taken.
Whitingham
Twin Valley Unified Union School District: 6 p.m. at Twin Valley Middle High School, 4299 Vermont Rte 100.
Wilmington
Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 5 p.m. at the library
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83967706836?pwd= M3V5Y0gwakxGRUJGZk55QX UrNXNudz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 6770 6836 / Passcode: FxGuT7).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: End of year meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd= OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVh GdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94441611266?pwd= ZUVua2xiYjRPZkpkYkdTOEZsWlVs dz09 (Meeting ID: 944 4161 1266 / Passcode: 3LBPQL).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.