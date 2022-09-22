Friday
Brattleboro
Select Board special meeting: 8:15 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 6367 2512 / Passcode: 074393).
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 12:30 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82827819645?pwd=dE90QVdiMVo4ZXdEWXNrMjJDczZlQT09 (Meeting ID: 828 2781 9645 / Passcode: GtbN90).