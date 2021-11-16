Today
Bellows Falls
Windhan Northeast Supervisory Union: Negotiating Session, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at www.wnesuorg.
Brattleboro
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Bellows Falls Union High School Budget Committee, 6 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at www.wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room (Municipal Center) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Brattleboro Housing Action Plan: Community Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84136397216?pwd= dnVGT3QySkp5aUVMVVFDRWVE MXFRdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 3639 7216 / Passcode: 751197).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting