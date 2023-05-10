TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in WRCC room 194 and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88517876782?pwd=Mmp4MVhDcUFPSFZzZjVna3g1dmRMQT09 (Meeting ID: 885 1787 6782 / Passcode: 6zbq7s).
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Vault Teen Room at the Old School Enrichment Center.
THURSDAY
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Putney
Putney 2023 Town Plan Community Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Next Stage Arts Project, 11 Kimball Hill, and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81802145211? pwd=WmdQNC92OGNDT 3pVMmJTMjlGMXNDQT09 (Meeting ID: 818 0214 5211 / Passcode: 343454).
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 pm at the Wilmington Firehouse, 40 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Town Hall, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).
FRIDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 9 a.m. in the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446? pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2p FbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).