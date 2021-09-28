Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union special board meeting: 6:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4:30 p.m. onsite at 224 Main St.
Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee: 1 p.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/548087277.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85847579984?pwd=ZEpLTVY0VVlQREttMHkvYXpjSzRaUT09 or call 312-626-6799 (Meeting ID: 858 4757 9984; Passcode: mFkSA6).
Wilmington
Recreation Committee: 4 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: Noon at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Progressive Party: Organizational meeting, 6 p.m. at 145 Green St., outdoors or in the barn.
Marlboro
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full Board & Exec. Comm., 5 p.m. at The Colonel Williams Inn.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Marlboro
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Wilmington Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.