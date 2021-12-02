Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Budget Committee: 6 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).

Brattleboro

Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Meeting Room.

Dummerston

Selectboard Budget Work Session: 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 166 West St., West Dummerston.

Windham

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Saturday

Athens

Special Select Board meeting: 10 a.m. at the Town Office.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.