TODAY
Brattleboro
RTM Human Services Review Committee: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88022864013 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 880 2286 4013; Passcode: 12261753).
Finance Committee: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/39qQAsL.
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 5-6 p.m. using GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/634739421 or call 877-309-2073 (Access Code: 634-739-421).
Community Safety Review Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/37mC4iS or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 819 9741 5477; Passcode: 508141).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 7 p.m. This meeting is call-in only. Dial into the conferencing service 1-623-600-3745. Enter conference code: 673780.
Stratton
Stratton School: 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Hall
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 pm. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3ojWd0f or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89543781361 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 895 4378 1361; Passcode: 898191).
WEDNESDAY
Hinsdale, N.H.
Southwest Region Planning Commission: Online forum on the future use of the Charles Dana and Anna Hunt Marsh Bridges and Island, 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by December 1 at https://bit.ly/Dec2HBForumReg.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/37izXg3 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Board of Listers: 9 a.m. conference call at call 425-436-6371 (access code 865434).
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86023815887 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 860 2381 5887; Passcode: 955096).
THURSDAY
Wilmington