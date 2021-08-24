Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: Special meeting, 5 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:45 p.m. on in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85816712186?pwd=N0ZXQXpzcTl3SG83ak04djJLemJmdz09 (Meeting ID: 858 1671 2186; Passcode: je1mdn)
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 and remotely via Zoom at https://umass-amherst.zoom.us/j/98646660328 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 986 4666 0328). There is a Head Start Governance Training Session at 6 p.m. and the regular board meeting will start at approximately 7 p.m. with a separate Zoom link at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87085936657?pwd=ZlBwNWl0R2hkWUYxYndKaVZqZG5MZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 8593 6657; Passcode: 03RgD3).
Brattleboro Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Co-op Outdoor Cafe.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Transportation Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. at at Bellows Falls High School Library and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Dummerston
Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District: Noon at the Dummerston School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87364091867?pwd=NmxBZUNkSkNHRUlZSVJWTzFNODNrdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 873 6409 1867; Passcode: UZv3LM).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall
Saturday
Windham
Windham School Board: Special Informational Meeting, 10 a.m. at Windham Elementary School.