Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 4:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86328989900?pwd=dmVuTk5HUTdQYUh0UThFTWRhQnZwQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 863 2898 9900 / Passcode: M68jVR).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District: Reorganizational & Regular Board Meeting (joint meeting with Westminster SB), 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Fire House.
Trails Committee 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81011295058?pwd=VVBxU1V0U2xBaU9VaVhRTTh1VHIydz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 810 1129 5058 / Passcode: 846532).
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Planning Dept. offices, Brattleboro Municipal Center, or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).