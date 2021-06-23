Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for the Zoom link.

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4 to 6 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St.

Dummerston

Dummerston Cemetery Association: Annual Meeting, 7 p.m. in the basement of the Congregational Church.

Thursday

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for the Zoom link.

Halifax

Conservation Commission Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 246 Branch Road, outside if weather permits (bring a chair) or inside if weather requires. With remote access on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099,, 7814490827#.

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facility Committee: 6 p.m. at the Fire House.

Old Home Week Committee: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.