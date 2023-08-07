TODAY
Bellows Falls
Rockingham Town School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Finance Committee: Special meeting, 10 a.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St., and online at https://bit.ly/42WbwA6 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 833 0908 2603 / Passcode Village or 7685915).
Westminster
Westminster School Board: Retreat, special meeting, 3 to 5 p.m. at the residence of Cheryl Charles (contact cheryl.charles@wnesu.com for address if interested in attending).
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85881957015?pwd=N0NUbnI1dEFnRkMyNW8zSm9sV2taZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 8195 7015 / Passcode: 032957).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Trustees of Public Funds: 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room, 2nd Floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 pm at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Charter Revision Commission: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).