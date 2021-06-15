Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The board will convene at 5:15 p.m. to conduct committee interviews, and then is expected to enter into executive session immediately thereafter, and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2TpwvwX (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074; Passcode: 346670).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Development Review Board: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3pOeOTX or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917; Passcode: 190450).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: Reorganization meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3wr3nnx.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.