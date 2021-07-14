Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. in person at Bellows Falls Union High School and virtually at wnesu.org.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86127633479 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 2763 3479).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Westminster
Westminster School Board Organizational Meeting: 6 p.m. in-person at Westminster Center School or via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Special Meeting: 6 p.m., following Westminster School Board meeting, in-person at Westminster Center School or via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Joint Meeting of WNUESD School Board and Westminster School Board to follow WNUESD meeting: estimated 6:15 p.m. in person at Westminster Center School or via Zoom at wnesu.org.