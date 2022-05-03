Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 6 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99647942238?pwd=Ny9jbXdmYUdnWVV1ZUx6RFFETmNCQT09 (Meeting ID: 996 4794 2238 / Passcode: u3GCq1).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82838451714?pwd=QmlvL1dlMndFRzRSYzg4bFFkN1l5QT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 828 3845 1714 / Passcode: mErR04).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307) or by phone at +1 646 876 9923.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).