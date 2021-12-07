Today
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting: Human Services Review Committee, 1 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88175557128?pwd=cnJXZGVudnZZ TE5GZ24rb3NMaGFhZz09 (Meeting ID: 881 7555 7128 / Passcode: JyRZ5m).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom.
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753)
Dummerston
Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1t dk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854; Passcode: 793307).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at the Marlboro School.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Office and remotely.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School family engagment room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning Committee, 4:45 p.m. at 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84064275151?pwd=cFduQXQ2R lY5RHZOOERPRnh4NzZXUT09 (Meeting ID: 840 6427 5151 / Passcode: Y5z43u).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Level Meeting Room.
Brattleboro Department of Public Works: Public meeting on Vernon Street improvements, 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82688600515 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 826 8860 0515 / Passcode: 12261753).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Budget meeting, 6 p.m. at the Marlboro School.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dV VQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Amendment and Policy Committee: noon in the Brattleboro Union High School principal’s office, 131 Fairground Road, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83977836141?pwd=RzBCOFdDbE JCSHZwUDVQR2VucFpyUT09.
Dummerston
Conservation Commission: 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
Townshend
West River Board: Budget Committee special meeting, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.