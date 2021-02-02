Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93935335575?pwd=NE5YOXMyazVQVVlaeHZEV2g4NzEyZz09 (Meeting ID: 939 3533 5575; Passcode: hr8uuL).
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/634739421, or dial in at 1-877-309-2073 (Access Code: 634-739-421).
Halifax
Select Board: 7 p.m. via call-in only. Dial into the conferencing service at 1-623-600-3745. Enter conference code: 673780.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89543781361 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 895 4378 1361; Passcode: 898191).
Wednesday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. remote meeting. Call 425-436-6371 and enter access code 865434.
Thursday
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87277218238?pwd=em8zeElVS3Z2WFRnNWdwWTY1UHU4Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 872 7721 8238; Passcode: 095855).
Friday
Brattleboro
Rich Earth Institute: Public meeting, 2:30 p.m. via Zoom, on application for USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant. Email ivan@richearthinstitute.org by 2 p.m. to receive the Zoom link.