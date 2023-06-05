TUESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Halifax Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 567 Gov. Hunt Road and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 6 p.m. at the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Central Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Social Justice Committee, 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82613139267?pwd=TVNKMFo4NUVXakRoQUo2U25Vd1VBQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 826 1313 9267 / Passcode: 2eMFAb).
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at 40 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).