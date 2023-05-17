Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: All School Boards, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Conservation Commission: 3:30 p.m. site visit at the Winston Prouty Campus, will meet outside Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive.

Dover

River Valleys Unified School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Dover School and online.

THURSDAY

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Marlb.Elem. School.

Westminster

Westminster School Board, Buildings & Grounds: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.

FRIDAY

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 6367 2512 / Passcode: 074393).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.