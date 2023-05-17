TODAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: All School Boards, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 3:30 p.m. site visit at the Winston Prouty Campus, will meet outside Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive.
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Dover School and online.
THURSDAY
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Marlb.Elem. School.
Westminster
Westminster School Board, Buildings & Grounds: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
FRIDAY