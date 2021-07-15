Today
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Westminster
Westminster School Board Organizational Meeting: 6 p.m. in-person at Westminster Center School or via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Special Meeting: 6 p.m., following Westminster School Board meeting, in-person at Westminster Center School or via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Joint Meeting of WNUESD School Board and Westminster School Board to follow WNUESD meeting: estimated 6:15 p.m. in person at Westminster Center School or via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: site visit will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at 100 Clark Street. Meeting will follow at noon in the Hanna Cosman Room at the municipal center.