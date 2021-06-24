Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board Meeting: Rescheduled to Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for the Zoom link.
Halifax
Conservation Commission Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 246 Branch Road, outside if weather permits (bring a chair) or inside if weather requires. With remote access on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827 or call +19292056099,, 7814490827#.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility Committee: 6 p.m. at the Fire House.
Old Home Week Committee: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.
Vernon
Select Board Special Meeting: 5:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09