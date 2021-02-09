Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. using GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/415601117 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 415-601-117)

Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:15 p.m. using GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722288413 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 722-288-413).

Halifax

Zoning Board of Adjustment: 7 p.m. This meeting is call-in only at 1-623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).

Planning Commission: Immediately following the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting at 7 p.m. This meeting is call-in only at 1-623-600-3745 (conference code: 673780).

Wilmington

Pettee Memorial Library Trustees: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86790327465 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 867 9032 7465).

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3q4FxLf (Meeting ID: 871 4481 3722; Passcode: uF937b).

Thursday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3tydF4i (Meeting ID: 834 3280 8146; Passcode: s4QFH0).

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facilities: 2 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).

Trails Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609).

Friday

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Ground Committee: 8:30 a.m. using GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/124622101 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 124-622-101).

Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon via Zoom at bit.ly/2LvJdGP (Passcode: 721033).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

