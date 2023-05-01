TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Quiet Reading Room at the Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Passcode: 519727).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
TUESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Executive Committee Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.