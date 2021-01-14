Today
Rockingham
Rockingham School District special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).
Wilmington Select Board & Public Safety Facilities Committee: Joint meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89796244840 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 897 9624 4840; Passcode: 335560).
Friday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships regular meeting: 5 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y5z7x7n8. Or call: 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 859 8191 2297; Passcode: 840315).
Windham Southeast School District
Social Justice Committee special meeting: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86993255257?pwd=YzJVdjNkNDdPaGpvU1ZzS0x5RWtoZz09.