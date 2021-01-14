Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Rockingham

Rockingham School District special school board meeting: 5:30 p.m. Anyone from the public who would like to participate in the board meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facility: 2 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).

Wilmington Select Board & Public Safety Facilities Committee: Joint meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89796244840 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 897 9624 4840; Passcode: 335560).

Friday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships regular meeting: 5 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y5z7x7n8. Or call: 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 859 8191 2297; Passcode: 840315).

Windham Southeast School District

Social Justice Committee special meeting: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86993255257?pwd=YzJVdjNkNDdPaGpvU1ZzS0x5RWtoZz09.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

