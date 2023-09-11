TODAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the Planning Department Office (Room 202) at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at 35 Main Street (Main Street Arts) or via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3P1P43u.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87493754334?pwd=eXZmWjFUcWFtcXhBZGczR0wvb3cvdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 874 9375 4334 / Passcode: Tr5f7i).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Borad of Trustees of Brooks Memorial Library: 4:45 in the Community Meeting Room or or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81677835950?pwd=L1I4RHRiRkpEOEliRkdlV1E0WkF2dz09 (Meeting ID: 816 7783 5950 / Passcode: sXghc3).
The Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877 853 5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Brattleboro RTM Human Services Committee: 4 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88175727496 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 881 7572 7496).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC, Cusick Conference Room, and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88517876782?pwd=Mmp4MVhDcUFPSFZzZjVna3g1dmRMQT09 (Meeting ID: 885 1787 6782 / Passcode: 6zbq7s). Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcKzpniuWN.
BCTV Board of Directors: 7 p.m. in Room 306 of the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 6 p.m. in the Vault Teen Room at the Old School Enrichment Center.
THURSDAY
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at 40 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
SATURDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 10 a.m. at the Works Cafe, 118 Main Street, and online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88306822713?pwd=ZGFjeGFzYVlVVTlWampZSnhTaEZGZz09 (Meeting ID: 883 0682 2713 / Passcode: 726159). Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcQNHA9WA0.