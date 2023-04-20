TODAY
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412? pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Westminster
Westminster School Board, Buildings & Grounds Committee: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
FRIDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library, or on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09.
Halifax
Select Board Special Meeting: noon at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wilmington
Listers: 11:30 a.m. in Listers Office.